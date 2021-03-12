LINCOLN - As you change your clocks one hour ahead Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time it may seem light subtle change, but not for your body and mind.
Diane Becker, Communications and Marketing Director for the League Association of Risk Management says one hour of change in sleeping habits can make a person not as alert for up to five to seven days.
Becker says not being as alert makes accidents on the road more susceptible as it’s been proven there are more accidents after the time change.
"We don't think the sun moves that much in an hour, but it does so you'll have your car visor in a different location which can obstruct your vision. Since there's also nicer weather, more pedestrians will be out that you should look out for. Daylight Saving Time is just a whole change in our morning and evening routines that takes a little bit to get used to."
Becker says to help your body adjust quicker, you should eat a healthy breakfast first thing in the morning as that’s a signal for your body that it’s the start of the day.
She says you should also try going to bed earlier than normal to make up for the lost hour of sleep.