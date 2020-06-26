WAYNE - It was announced last week the Wayne County Fair has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kevin Davis says it just came time to make a decision on this year’s event and ultimately the fair has been postponed to next year.
Davis says it takes big crowds to make county fairs work.
"When you can only have groups of ten - even though (directed health measures) allow for up to 10,000 people - and you have to have groups six feet apart it takes a lot of area to seat 3,000 people."
Davis says they’re happy to announce Shenandoah and Restless Heart have been rescheduled to play July 31, 2021.
He says 4H and FFA events will instead take place the whole week with family members only in attendance.
For more information go to TheWayneCountyFair.com.