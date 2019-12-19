Mature Deer Tick

LINCOLN - You might think that since we are having winter weather that ticks wouldn’t be much of a concern.

Nebraska Extension Entomologist Jody Green says deer ticks have made their way into the state and they can survive the cold winters.

Green says on the warmer days you want to go out for a trail walk, you’ll have to protect yourself from ticks.

"The ticks survive the cold by going deeper into the leaf litter and remain protected. They have a very tough exoskeleton and can go dormant through cold weather. As soon as it gets warmer they will come up to the vegetation and start questing, which is when they climb up a blade of grass or vegetation and put their front legs out and wait for an unsuspecting warm blooded or cold blooded animal to walk by."

Green says perform regular, full body ticks checks on your person and children, and if possible, shower within two hours of coming in from outdoors.

She adds the bacteria that spreads Lyme disease is going to be spread if the tick is attached for more than 24 hours.

Green says you can remove ticks by using pointy tweezers, grasping the tick as close to the skin’s surface and pulling straight out.

Tags

In other news

Suspect arrested in slaying south of downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officers have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Omaha’s Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.Daniel Clemons is charged with first-degree murder, assault and three weapons crimes.Officers called to the area Dec. 4 for reports of gunfire found a man…

Fremont man gets five 1-year sentences for 5 crash deaths

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) —  A Fremont man has been given five consecutive one-year jail sentences for the crash deaths of a woman, her unborn child and her three sons.German Lopez Saenz was sentenced Tuesday in Fremont. He'd been found guilty of four counts of vehicular homicide and one of vehicul…