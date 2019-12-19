LINCOLN - You might think that since we are having winter weather that ticks wouldn’t be much of a concern.
Nebraska Extension Entomologist Jody Green says deer ticks have made their way into the state and they can survive the cold winters.
Green says on the warmer days you want to go out for a trail walk, you’ll have to protect yourself from ticks.
"The ticks survive the cold by going deeper into the leaf litter and remain protected. They have a very tough exoskeleton and can go dormant through cold weather. As soon as it gets warmer they will come up to the vegetation and start questing, which is when they climb up a blade of grass or vegetation and put their front legs out and wait for an unsuspecting warm blooded or cold blooded animal to walk by."
Green says perform regular, full body ticks checks on your person and children, and if possible, shower within two hours of coming in from outdoors.
She adds the bacteria that spreads Lyme disease is going to be spread if the tick is attached for more than 24 hours.
Green says you can remove ticks by using pointy tweezers, grasping the tick as close to the skin’s surface and pulling straight out.