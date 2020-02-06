NORFOLK - An annual fundraiser to raise money for the fight against breast cancer is coming up in a couple of weeks.
Lori Williams with For the Girls in Norfolk says the theme for this year’s event is “Pink Pint Night.”
Williams says the festivities will be a little different than years past.
"We partnered with Brickway Brewery out of Omaha and they're bringing in their tastings for us and a highlight is one is a pink beer. We are also having a dinner which is a little different."
Williams says also comedian Sam Adams will be on hand to perform.
She says an exciting aspect of the event is the organization will hit the $1 million mark in funding raised locally.
The event is set to be held at The Stables in Norfolk from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday February 19.
General admission tickets are $50 and can be purchased at NorfolkForTheGirls.Org.