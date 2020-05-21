PILGER -- A rural Pilger man was injured after a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of 571st Avenue and Highway 275 on Thursday evening.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 52-year-old Brian Suehl was stopped at the intersection waiting to make a northbound turn off the highway when his vehicle was struck from behind by an eastbound pickup pulling a camper and being driven by 36-year-old Heath Harrison of Beemer.
That impact pushed the car driven by Suehl into a westbound car driven by 28-year-old Tanner Lancaster of Tilden.
Suehl was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by ambulance, and both other drivers declined medical treatment at the scene.
Suehl’s vehicle was a total loss, and traffic was directed around the scene for about 45 minutes as it was cleared.
Pilger Fire and Stanton County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.