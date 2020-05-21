Accident 5-21-20
Courtesy of: Stanton County Sheriff's Office

PILGER -- A rural Pilger man was injured after a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of 571st Avenue and Highway 275 on Thursday evening.

According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 52-year-old Brian Suehl was stopped at the intersection waiting to make a northbound turn off the highway when his vehicle was struck from behind by an eastbound pickup pulling a camper and being driven by 36-year-old Heath Harrison of Beemer.

That impact pushed the car driven by Suehl into a westbound car driven by 28-year-old Tanner Lancaster of Tilden.

Suehl was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by ambulance,  and both other drivers declined medical treatment at the scene.

Suehl’s vehicle was a total loss, and traffic was directed around the scene for about 45 minutes as it was cleared.

Pilger Fire and Stanton County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.

Tags

In other news

Rural bankers survey index remains low in face of outbreak

Rural bankers survey index remains low in face of outbreak

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states inched upward in May from April's record low, but still remained profoundly low as efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the rural economy.