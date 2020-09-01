MADISON - A three vehicle accident resulted in a number of injuries Monday evening.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of 839th Road and 551st Avenue for the accident.
Two vehicles were eastbound on 839th, and the first vehicle, a Ford F-150 slowed to turn south on 551st and the second vehicle, a BMW Sedan struck the back end of the Ford.
The collision caused the BMW to enter into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a westbound vehicle, an Isuzu Rodeo.
The Ford had two occupants, the BMW had three, and the Isuzu had one.
All were transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Battle Creek Fire and Rescue
Seatbelts were in use by all but one occupant.