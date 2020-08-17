STANTON - Three people were arrested after a traffic stop on North 10th Street in Stanton Monday morning.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, a complaint was received that an Iowa plated vehicle was being operated by a suspended driver in Stanton.
Unger said he stopped the vehicle and the driver, 25-year-old Joe Nash Jr. of Wayne was confirmed to have a suspended license and was taken into custody.
Two passengers in the vehicle were found to have outstanding arrest warrants in Madison County.
Twenty-year-old Zaylor Langschwager of Wayne was wanted for forgery and 19-year-old Erica Ober was wanted on a probation violation warrant.
Langschwager was also arrested on two Wayne County arrest warrants for theft and drug related charges.
During a search of the vehicle, marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was located in the possession of Ober.
Both Ober and Langschwager were jailed on the warrants, along with Ober’s new felony drug charges.
Nash was released after being booked on the driving offense.