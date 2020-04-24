WOODLAND PARK - Three people were arrested at gun point Friday afternoon at a Woodland Park convenience store.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired at two employee’s working on a cell tower northeast of Stanton.
A description of the suspect vehicle, firearms and suspects was given and the vehicle was located a short time later at the Little Store convenience store in Woodland Park by a Sheriff’s deputy.
Three suspects were detained at gunpoint and a pistol and pellet rifle were recovered.
20-year-old William Bullard Jr. and 18-year-old Loretta Reed both of Woodland Park were cited for unlawful discharge of a firearm and disturbing the peace. 57-year-old Pamela Reed of Winside was cited for disturbing the peace.
Reports surrounding the incident will be forwarded to the Stanton County Attorney and additional charges are possible.
The Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol.