O'NEILL - Three additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the North Central District Health Department region since Friday.
According to the department, there are two cases in Pierce County with one of those being related to direct exposure to a confirmed case and one being contracted from community spread.
The third case is a resident of Knox County where community spread has been present.
NCDHD will no longer be reporting risk level to the general community unless there is a situation that warrants notice of community exposure.