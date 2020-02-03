NORFOLK - Greenline Equipment as well as two other Nebraska-based John Deere dealerships will be merging into one company.
According to a news release Greenline along with Stutheit Implement, and Plains Equipment Group are combining into a corporation named AKRS Equipment Solutions.
Kevin Clark has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of AKRS Equipment. Clark is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Plains Equipment Group.
AKRS will consist of 27 John Deere dealerships located across Nebraska and part of Kansas with headquarters in Lincoln.
AKRS dealerships will be in the following locations:
● Albion
● Ainsworth
● Auburn
● Aurora
● Broken Bow
● Central City
● Crete
● David City
● Elkhorn
● Geneva
● Gretna
● Grand Island
● McCook
● Neligh
● Norfolk
● North Platte
● Oberlin
● O’Neill
● Ord
● Osceola
● Plainview
● Ravenna
● Seward
● Spalding
● St. Paul
● Syracuse
● York
● Lincoln Headquarters
The companies plan to officially close on the deal by the end of March.