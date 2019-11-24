NORFOLK - Investigators with the U. S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, SNARE Drug Task Force, and the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people in the course of multiple operations in the Norfolk area Friday.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, investigators located 31-year-old Trenton Hackett at a residence at 1609 West Norfolk Avenue in Norfolk.
Hackett was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from Madison County for possession with intent to deliver. During the arrest, investigators discovered methamphetamine and a firearm at the residence.
Investigators also served a search warrant on a residence at 415 West Omaha Avenue in Norfolk.
During the operation, investigators located methamphetamine and a firearm.
Sixty-year-old Vernon Cechvwas arrested for possession with intent to deliver and 29-year-old Damion Anderson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
All three subjects were lodged at Madison County Corrections.