MADISON - It’s been strongly encouraged by Secretary of State Bob Evnen and Governor Pete Ricketts for registered voters to request a mail-in ballot for this year’s primary election.
During the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday County Clerk Anne Pruss said there are over 20,000 registered voters in the county and over 5,000 of them have requested mail-in ballots.
"We've been able to process those applications within a 24 hour period and then put back in the mail. People should see that turnover pretty quickly."
This is Pruss’ first election and she said it’s been a big learning curve, but courthouse employees and department heads have helped to make it go easier.
She said they now have a ballot box set up outside the courthouse for people to put their mail-in ballot application in if they don’t want to mail them.
The last day to request a mail-in ballot is May 1st. The Primary Election is May 12th.