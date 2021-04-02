LINCOLN - The importance of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities get a COVID-19 vaccine is being highlighted by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
During a press conference Thursday, Karoly Mirnics with the Munroe-Myer Institute for Genetics and Rehabilitation said the COVID-19 vaccines are not only safe, but effective for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
"Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities should be particularly interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine, because they are at a much higher risk for adverse outcomes from the COVID-19 disease. If we weren't sure the vaccines were safe, we would not do clinic trials on 10 to 16-year-old kids."
Mirnics said it’s also important their caregivers and parents get vaccinated.
He said Nebraska will be the first state in the nation to have vaccinated all individuals with IDD as well as their caregivers and parents because the state recognized the importance of vaccinating them before any other state.