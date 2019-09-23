Those who can, teach Ag!

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The need to keep the best and brightest students in rural areas has always been a challenge, but perhaps never more so than today. That's why the need for inspiring Ag teachers is so keen.
Ellen Thompson is the director of the National Teach Ag Campaign which is an initiative of the National Association of Agricultural Educators.
Thompson says their campaign is putting out the call.
"The National Teach Ag Campaign is designed to raise awareness about the need to recruit and retain high quality and diverse agriculture teachers. There's been a nationwide demand for over 30 years for agriculture teachers."
Thompson says that contrary to popular opinion, teachers do not have to be the masters of all Ag knowledge.
For more information on how to become an Ag teacher, go to NAAE.Org.