NORFOLK - The Be a Santa to a Senior program sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care has provided numerous seniors with gifts over the holiday season since 2003.
Business Development Manager Tanya Babel says it’s been another successful year.
Babel says the seniors’ wish lists have included simple and small items.
"We are seeing gifts of lap blankets, robes, pajamas, and gift baskets filled with coffee, candy, and cookies. The gifts are things that they love, but maybe won't or can't go get for themselves."
Babel says they currently have around 50 gifts, but anticipate quite a few more.
She says the tree, located at Nebraska Created in the mall will be on display until December 13th, then they’ll start wrapping the presents.