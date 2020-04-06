LINCOLN - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed this week as Public Health Week in Nebraska.
During the daily coronavirus press conference at the Capitol Monday Ricketts said public health workers are working around the clock to keep people safe and healthy.
Lynne Lange, Executive Director of the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence said the public health crisis can expose different dangers.
Lange said one primary tactic that is used to control victims of domestic violence is isolation.
"This is exacerbated under self isolation and quarantine situations. Victims may be forced to stay at home in a setting that is not safe. Many survivors do not have access to a phone or a computer to reach out for help when they are staying home for extended amounts of time with an abusive partner."
Lange says if you notice potential domestic violence call law enforcement right away.
Also during the press conference Ricketts said the National Guard will be assisting with testing in Kearney and Grand Island.
Ricketts said he recently had a phone conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Fauci said state's should be able to manage the emergency based on what they think is best. He didn't recommend or mention a stay-at-home order.