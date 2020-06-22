LINCOLN - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed this week as Pollinator Week in the state.
Wildlife Education Specialist for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Monica Macoubrie says pollinators play an important role in Nebraska’s economy and ecosystem.
"I always ask people if they like to eat, and most of the time the answer is yes. That means we like pollinators. They pollinate about every one and three bites of food that we eat and they also help with different fibers, oils, and medicines. They also support healthy ecosystems for other wildlife and protect soils."
Macoubrie says they typically host pollinator related events across the state, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, all events will be virtual.
She says they’ll have a trivia night, talk about the importance of pollinators, and have numerous presentations.
For more information and to view a full list of the events visit NebraskaPollinatorWeek.Org.