LINCOLN - Nebraskans are being warned of a third party ballot request mailing form.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen tells News Talk WJAG his office was made aware of recent mailings by Center for Voter Information.
Evnen says the requests do look quasi-like official.
"They contain information that isn't completely correct. The addressing on the return envelopes isn't completely correct. What I want to let voters know is every registered voter in the State of Nebraska either has received or will be receiving from their County Clerk, their County Election Commissioner, or the Secretary of State a request for early ballot application. So you will be getting something from the County or the Secretary of State.”
Evnen says the deadline to request an early ballot to be mailed to you is October 23rd.
He says if you wish to vote in person November 3rd then just disregard your mail in ballot request form.