Coronavirus
AP photo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a third Douglas County Corrections employee has tested positive for COVID-19 as the number of virus cases continues to rise in the state.

The ill corrections officer is recovering at home, said Corrections Director Mike Myers. The two other officers who contracted the virus have recovered and returned to work.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said there have been 13,905 virus cases and 170 deaths since the outbreak began.

On Monday, more social-distancing regulations will be eased in the state. The relaxed rules will allow for larger crowds at public events and bars can reopen.

Tags

In other news

Omaha police use tear gas on George Floyd protesters

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are using tear gas to disperse hundreds of people that blocked one of the city’s busiest intersections and smashed windows of an empty store after a peaceful gathering earlier in the evening.

University of Nebraska announces fall semester plans

University of Nebraska announces fall semester plans

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska's Lincoln campus will begin the fall semester online for one week, before students return for on-campus instruction for the first time since the shutdown caused by the coronavirus.