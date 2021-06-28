MADISON - Libraries throughout Madison County are operating as normal again and offering a variety of programs.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting last week, the annual report of the Madison County Library Association was given which consists of libraries in Madison, Battle Creek, Meadow Grove, Newman Grove, and Tilden.
Director of the Madison Library Lori Porter said the summer reading program is back this year.
"Some of us are done with the program and we've had real good luck with the kids. Newman Grove Library has had about 80, the Tilden Library has had about 100, and I know here in Madison we're having 60 kids every week show up. The kids are ready to be back and we've been having a great time with them."
They all agreed library foot traffic is going back up again which is good to see.
They also thanked the commissioners for their continued monetary support.