NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way helps fund 23 Northeast Nebraska agencies including one that assists children and adults with learning disabilities.
Danielle Anderson is vice president of the board for the ARC of Norfolk and says the board itself is made up mostly of parents who want the world to know it’s not a matter of what their children can’t do… but what they can do.
Anderson says the goal of the ARC is help make their clients regular members of the community.
She says the United Way funding plays a big role in the amount of services offered including the seven social events the ARC sponsors.
"If you ever came to one of our events you would see, especially around the holidays - our Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners we put on is really a touching moment. We have a lot of older people with special needs in our community and sometimes these are the only holiday events that they get to attend."
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.