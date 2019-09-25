The United Way supports the ARC of Norfolk

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2020 campaign is underway and one of the 22 organizations supported by your contributions advocates for the rights of individuals with developmental disabilities.
Kayla Walnofer is the executive director for the ARC of Norfolk and says the organization has been around for 66 years.
Walnofer says the United Way funding makes up 47% of the Arc’s budget.
"Without the Norfolk Area United Way we would only be able to offer very limited services, no longer able to fund an executive director, and (fund) the office location."
Walnofer says the goal of the ARC is help make their clients regular members of the community.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.