NORFOLK - An organization that provides support and encouragement to school aged youth is one of 23 agencies supported by the Norfolk Area United Way.
The goal of Holt County TeamMates is to see the students graduate from high school and pursue post-secondary education.
Board member and mentor Linda Olson says the United Way funding makes up a third of the organization’s budget contributing to the expansion over the last few years.
Olson says as a mentor she sees first-hand the impact the program has on the youth.
She says starting this year, Holt County TeamMates will serve six school districts.
Olson says the program not only benefits the students, but also the mentors as there are some that have been serving for since the beginning.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.