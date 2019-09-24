NORFOLK - Twenty-two organizations that help provide important services to the people of Northeast Nebraska get vital support from the Norfolk Area United Way.
The Salvation Army is one of those 22 agencies. Corps Officer Captain Jose Trejo says they offer a variety of services from the food pantry to the rent assistance program.
Trejo says the United Way funding plays a big in assisting those in needs especially after a natural disaster like the March flooding.
"The funding could get used up right away. Just one family that we were dealing with during the flood were estimating at a loss of about $40,000 for just their home and that's just one family. The United Way funding helps us to be able to reach more homes and help more people."
Trejo says the organization depends entirely on the goodness in the hearts of community members in the form of donations.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.