NORFOLK - The Persuaders will take the stage Thursday for the summer’s final installment of Music in the Park.
Stan Christensen with the Norfolk Rotary Club says he expects everyone to enjoy the five piece band.
"I got in touch with them when they played for the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting and of course that draws 30,000 people so I figured if they're good enough for good ole Uncle Warren Buffet they're good enough for Music in the Park. Joe Buda one of the guitar players was inducted into the Nebraska Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and he originally started with The Rumbles back in the day."
Music in the Park is set for Thursday at 6 at Skyview Park.
You’re reminded to practice social distancing and if you’re sick stay home.
You're invited to bring your blankets, lawn chairs and picnic dinners, and wine and beer are permitted as well.
It’s free, but the Rotarians will pass the bucket for free- will donations.