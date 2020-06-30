NORFOLK - For the first time since it opened, the Meadows in Norfolk will have a new executive director.
After 31 years Jan Nixon is retiring along with the first person she hired, Gene Frisch.
Nixon says she was supposed to retire in May, but stayed on another month to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
She says she’s taken care of a lot of people, including some current residents’ parents.
"It was awesome that they wanted to come live at the Meadows so then you kind of know you and your team have done a good job when they want to move in after you took care of their parents. I also took care of around four or five of the original board members that moved in including Mr. McIntosh for one. Currently we have one of the board members living in our building that was an original board member."
Nixon says they’ve added on to the building quite a bit over the years and also had a lot of technological changes, especially when Nye Health Services took over in 2013.
The new executive director will be Steve Pendergast who has been the Meadows’ culinary director for a couple of years.
Nixon says she’ll still do marketing for the Meadows throughout the community.