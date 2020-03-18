MADISON - If you plan to visit the Madison County Courthouse, you’ll need to make an appointment before you go.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday the board introduced Coronavirus relief measures to protect the employees and those going to the courthouse.
Chairman Troy Uhlir said people that need services in the rotunda have to enter from the south side of the building and those with county court enter from the north.
He said their biggest concern right now is new vehicle registrations and people getting their drivers licenses.
"We're working with the DMV to try and figure out what will work. We'll post on our website how the DMV will handle how many people they'll take in on a half hour basis.
Uhlir said those that have county court will be assigned a round number so there won’t be as many people in the courtroom. There will also be no spectators.
Also, Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk has suspended visitation to the jail.
For a list of all the changes visit MadisonCountyNE.Com.