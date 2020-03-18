NORFOLK - For kids that are out of school right now and rely on school lunches to eat, the Link in Norfolk is providing free lunches so kids don’t go hungry.
Executive Director Kristen Neuhalfen says they’ve been offering the lunches the past couple of days.
Neuhalfen says they’re looking for help to extend the lunches for a few more days.
"I believe that if we could get some more bread and lunch meat that would help. We have a bunch of juices, bags of chips, and crackers. We are definitely good through Wednesday, but we would like to go on at least through Friday."
Neuhalfen says they start serving at 11 and stop at around 1 or 1:30.
She says they can make deliveries too if that is needed.
Donations can be dropped off at their building, 1001 West Norfolk Avenue or you can call them at (402) 371-5310.