NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library is set to host a special educational event Tuesday evening for all ages.
Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says actress Pippa White will be in attendance performing her production “The Extraordinary Ordinary.”
Chamberlain says White will share the origin of words and language through stories, music, and historical characters.
She says White has performed her one-woman productions in over 30 states and has visited the Norfolk Public Library several times before.
The free show is set for Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Norfolk Public Library.