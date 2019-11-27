Turkey Fryer
LINCOLN - For those who have never tasted a deep fried turkey have no idea what they are missing. 

With that, University of Nebraska - Lincoln Extension Educator Kayla Colgrove says be smart about using fryers so your holiday doesn't turn into a disaster.

Colgrove says use the recommended oil and the turkey must be thawed and patted dry before emerging it in the oil.

Colgrove says read and re-read the manufacturer’s instructions. 

She says the recommended size is no larger than 12 pounds and make sure it is completely thawed before emerging it in oil. 

Use it in a driveway or other safe surface in case of a spill.

Her biggest tip is to have a working fire extinguisher handy, just in case.

