NORFOLK - The 60th annual Lions Club Pancake Feed is set for Saturday.
Lion Randy Stingley says over 1,200 pounds of pancake mix is going to be prepared.
Stingley says the pancake feed is always a big fundraiser for the Lions Club, and the money raised stays right in Norfolk.
He says aside from pancakes the special Lions Club sausage will be available.
Stingley adds the recipe for the sausage is a hidden secret that no Lion in Norfolk knows.
He says there’ll also be a vision screening to see if your current prescription is up to date.
It’s set for all day Saturday starting at 6 a.m. going until 6 p.m. at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex on the campus of Northeast Community College.