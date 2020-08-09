STANTON - A Texas fugitive was apprehended in Stanton County early Sunday morning.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle acting suspicious in the area of the Little Store in Woodland Park.
The male driver and female passenger attempted to switch driving positions when contacted.
The male driver, 18-year-old Kalin Bennett of Fort Worth, Texas was found to have a felony arrest warrant out of Tarrant County, Texas for escape from custody.
Bennett was taken into custody on the warrant and jailed pending an extradition hearing.
He was also cited for not having a valid operator’s license. The female passenger was released from the scene.