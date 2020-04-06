Kearney YRTC
Courtesy of: KSNB Local4

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — All residents and staff at Nebraska’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney are being tested for the new coronavirus after two center employees tested positive for COVID-19.

State health officials say the Two Rivers Health Department in Holdrege and the Nebraska National Guard set up the on-site testing.

A plan has been activated to check for symptoms and set up quarantine areas, if needed.

Officials say test results for all 162 staff and residents are expected mid-week.

Officials says the center’s staff will work to maintain regular communication between youths, their families and key stakeholders.

