KANSAS CITY, MO - A vaccine developed to help stop the spread of African swine fever reached a milestone recently: 100 percent effectiveness.
In the study, both low and high doses of the vaccine were 100 percent effective against the virus when the pigs were challenged 28 days post-inoculation, according to the American Society for Microbiology, which published the study findings in mid-January.
Currently, there is no commercially available vaccine against African swine fever. And Arlan Suderman, of FC Stone says more work needs to be done to meet regulatory requirements for commercialization.
“Now, that doesn’t mean that it’s ready to go into production next week and the problems are all solved. It’s going to take time, and normally we would say years. Although, there’s going to be a lot of pressure on regulators, etc., to push this forward as fast as possible, put it on fast track. This is a national food emergency type of situation.”
Suderman says this gives a little bit more hope that a vaccine is in hand before the disease reaches the shores of the United States. On the other hand he adds it means that there is a limit to how long there will be export demand to China.