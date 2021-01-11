LINCOLN - So far over 590,000 COVID-19 tests have been delivered in the state through Test Nebraska.
During Governor Pete Ricketts’ press briefing Friday, he highlighted the success of the testing program.
Mark McCurdy owns a pharmacy in Cambridge and said they’re a Test Nebraska provider and the support has been remarkable.
McCurdy says through Test Nebraska they’ve been able to take the care out to the people.
"They give us the infrastructure, the supplies, the equipment, and they do the reporting for us. This structure basically allows us just to pack up, go do the testing, get it done, and come back with a minimal amount of time away from our daily pharmacy activities."
McCurdy says he’s spoken to other pharmacies in other states and they’re in awe Nebraska is able to offer COVID-19 tests for free.
He added without Test Nebraska he believes many Nebraskans wouldn’t be able to be tested.