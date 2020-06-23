LINCOLN - The state of Nebraska is continuing to see positives results from the Test Nebraska program.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone tells News Talk WJAG they’re working to help more communities access testing each day.
Anthone says Nebraska residents completed a total of 248,225 assessments throughout the month of May, and it seems that’ll increase this month.
"Until we get a vaccine this is the way to slow the spread of the virus. Isolating the persons who tested positive then get a hold of close contacts with those patients who tested positive so we don't have them spread around the virus either."
Anthone says at this point in time outside of Douglas County, anyone can get a test if so desired.
To sign up for a Test Nebraska assessment go to TestNebraska.com.