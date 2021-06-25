NORFOLK - The Mid-America Working Terrier Association is hosting its annual Jack Russell Terrier Trials this weekend.
Coordinator Patti Podliska says the event started in Norfolk in 2001, and is always an exciting time.
Podliska says both days kick off with a race, followed by a variety of events.
She says participants are coming from all over the United States
Podliska says this event is the only sanctioned Jack Russell Terrier Trial held in Nebraska.
She says there’s also a raffle going on Saturday.
The terrier trials are Saturday and Sunday all day kicking off at 8 at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.