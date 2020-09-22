Temporary housing available for teachers with COVID-19

LINCOLN - A month or so ago it was announced temporary housing would be made available to health care workers that tested positive for the coronavirus so they wouldn’t have to go home and get their family sick. Now the same thing is being done for teachers.
During a press conference at the Capitol Monday Angie Ling, Incident Commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the Nebraska Accommodation Project will provide temporary housing for teachers.
Ling said the project is designed to allow a person exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine themselves from a high risk individual in their household.
"To qualify for this program you need to be a resident of Nebraska, employed by any school in Nebraska, physically working on campus and directly with children every day. A full time member of your household must have a high risk medical condition and you must have a documented exposure to COVID-19. In order to receive this benefit, you need to apply online at DHHS.NE.GOV."
Ling says you’ll be placed at a local hotel for 14 days and there’s no cost.