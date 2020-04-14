LINCOLN - The Food and Drug Administration is waiving red tape around restaurants and the Nutritional Labeling Act.
During the daily coronavirus update at the Capitol Tuesday, Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman said that relaxed guidance allows certain packaged food to be sold during the COVID-19 pandemic that normally wouldn’t.
"The Department of Agriculture will allow retail sales of packaged foods at Nebraska restaurants and other food establishments during the pandemic. A simple, but accurate definition of packaged foods is bulk food that restaurants normally buy from manufacturers, distributors, or local farmers."
Wellman said packaged food without a nutrition label must still list the statement of identity, ingredients, name and place of food distributor, net quantity, and allergen information.
He said the NDA is also allowing food establishments to sell food items that don’t meet all of the requirements of the Weights and Measurements Act.