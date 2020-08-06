NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission recommended a change to the official city code at its meeting Tuesday.
The amendment in question pertains to the application process for wireless telecommunications facilities.
City Attorney Dani Myers-Noelle told the commissioners the goal of the change is to make sure there aren’t too many towers in the community.
"We want to make sure that our telecommunications providers utilize the ones that we have here to the best of their ability. Whether that's colocation or just the modification of an existing tower as opposed to putting up another big tower especially in a residential."
The commissioners unanimously recommended the amendment to the city code.