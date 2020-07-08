NORFOLK - Two teens were involved in a one-vehicle rollover accident southeast of Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred on 838th Road near 559th Avenue.
The northbound SUV failed to negotiate a right turn in the roadway and lost control rolling onto its top.
The 17-year-old driver and his 15-year-old passenger were wearing seatbelts that are credited with preventing serious injury.
Both declined medical treatment from Norfolk Fire and Rescue who also responded to the scene.
The SUV was considered a total loss. Speed was considered a contributing factor.