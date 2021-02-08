STANTON - A search warrant at a house in Stanton near the high school turned up drugs and other paraphernalia Sunday afternoon.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 400 vape cartridges and related Tobacco products along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found.
The search warrant was a result of an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office into the unlawful sale of vape products to middle school students in Stanton.
Last week two 17-year-old males were arrested at the Stanton High School for contributing to the delinquency of minors and unlawful sale of tobacco products to minors.
The investigation revealed a large quantity of vapes were being stored at the Stanton residence, and were recovered during the search.
Additional arrests are possible as the investigation continues into the unlawful acts.