STANTON - A Norfolk teenager was sent to the hospital after striking an animal on Highway 57 south of Stanton Monday night.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred when a northbound car driven by 17-year-old Carla Munoz-Medina struck an animal crossing the roadway and the vehicle veered across the southbound lane hitting a cable guard rail and coming to rest in the southbound lanes.
Munoz-Medina was transported by Leigh Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services for treatment.
Seatbelts were in use and the vehicle was a total loss.