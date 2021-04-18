Makhi Woolridge-Jones
Photo Courtesy/Omaha Police

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a teenage boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Omaha police say 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones was arrested Sunday on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha.

Eighteen-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones was earlier arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting.

Police haven't described the relationship between the two. Police haven't released the name of a third man they consider a person of interest in the shooting.

Police say 21-year-old Trequez Swift was shot and died at an Omaha hospital.

