NORFOLK - A teen who lied about his age was arrested by Norfolk Police Friday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that didn’t have any license plates.
The driver verbally identified himself as Nestor Gonzalez Toscano and stated that he did not have any form of identification. He claimed to be 19 years of age.
The officer was unable to verify that he had a driver’s license. He was taken into custody for driving without a license and to further investigate his identification.
At this time, officers saw two empty beer cans and one full beer can in the vehicle. Once at the city jail, his fingerprints were taken and submitted for identification.
In a subsequent interview he admitted that his name was Nestor Gonzalez Toscano, but that he lied about his birthdate. His true age was only 18 years of age.
Gonzalez Toscano was arrested for false reporting, minor in possession of alcohol, and no operator's license.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.