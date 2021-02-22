NORFOLK - Norfolk Police responded to a hit and run Saturday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to the 400 block of South 7th Street for the accident.
A witness identified the vehicle, the driver, and a possible address for the driver.
Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and had contact with the driver, who was a juvenile male.
The driver admitted to hitting a vehicle and that he had consumed alcohol before the accident.
The juvenile had several signs of impairment.
He was arrested for enhanced driving under the influence and cited for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
He was released to a parent.