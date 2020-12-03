ClearFlame Engine Technologies

BATAVIA, IL - A company based in Chicago has developed a way to get diesel engines to run completely on ethanol.

BJ Johnson, co-founder and CEO of ClearFlame Engine Technologies, says their mission is to decrease tailpipe emissions and build a low-carbon future.

“What our solution allows is to maintain all of the performance, fuel economy, torque, and practicality of the diesel engine design, but without the need for any diesel fuel and replacing it with 100 percent renewable ethanol. Which not only lowers your fuel cost, but also drastically lowers your emissions.”

Johnson says they have validated their work on a commercial engine platform and are starting the process of transitioning that to field and on-road demonstrations.

He says if just 20 percent of U.S. diesel trucks converted to ClearFlame technology, carbon reduction would eclipse 40 percent and ethanol demand would double.

Johnson says when they’ve finalized commercialization, ClearFlame will look to secure long-term agreements with engine manufacturers.

