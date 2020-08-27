NORFOLK - The 2020 Team Jack Foundation radiothon is set to take place Thursday.
Executive Director Kylie Dockter says this is the eighth year for the radiothon and to date the Foundation has raised over $7.5 million for research.
Dockter says their mission is to raise money to fund impactful childhood brain cancer research and work to create national awareness for the disease.
"In addition to our mission we also work with about sixty-plus families in Nebraska who have all been through brain cancer, been effected by brain cancer, or have even lost a child to brain cancer so these families will come together and share their stories. Throughout the day you'll hear from a lot of Nebraska families who've been through brain cancer and in addition to that you'll from some special guests, we have Dick Vitale, Rex Burkhead, Coach Tom Osborne, and Eric Crouch."
Dockter says last year's event was an outstanding success raising nearly $130,000 for childhood brain cancer research.
The radiothon can be heard throughout the day Thursday on WJAG, 97.5 KEXL, and 106Kix.