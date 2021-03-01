Team Jack founder Andy Hoffman has died

ATKINSON - Andy Hoffman, who co-founded the Team Jack Foundation to raise funds to fight pediatric brain cancer, has died.
The Team Jack Twitter feed released the following statement: “We are deeply saddened to share that our co-founder, @andrewjhoffman, passed away this morning from glioblastoma. Andy was our fearless leader who loved his family with all his heart. Andy, we love you & we promise to honor your legacy by fighting harder than ever for kids.”
Governor Pete Ricketts said Nebraska will always remember Andy’s work helping raise awareness of pediatric brain cancer, and his own fight over the last several months.
"Susanne and I are keeping Brianna, Jack, and the entire Hoffman family in our thoughts and prayers tonight," the governor tweeted.
Last July, Hoffman was diagnosed with a massive brain tumor after he became ill during a jog. It was the same diagnosis his son Jack had faced nine years earlier.