NORFOLK - It was a record year for the Team Jack Foundation’s annual radiothon.
Executive Director Kylie Dockter says over $105,000 was raised Thursday and in the past seven years, over $515,000 has been raised on this event alone.
Dockter says this couldn't have been done without all of the participating radio stations and the generous listeners.
She says to date, the Foundation has committed $8 million to eight projects, both nationally and regionally.
"One of our biggest projects is the brain tumor program in Nebraska at UNMC and Children's Hospital. We work with over 50 families in Nebraska. I can name a number of them that are receiving treatment right now, but they're having to leave home and they don't want to leave home. They want to stay here in Nebraska. So that's why it's so important for us to build this program so that when they're diagnosed they have access to the best care possible and better care than they could get anywhere else."
The Team Jack Foundation's mission is to raise money to fund impactful pediatric brain cancer research and work to create national awareness for the disease.
For more information go to TeamJackFoundation.org.